2,157 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Bought by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Chronos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 19,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $96.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $141.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Articles

