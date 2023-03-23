2,834 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Acquired by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $98.45 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.16.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
