2,862,992 Shares in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Acquired by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,862,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,070,000. Brookfield accounts for 2.4% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Brookfield as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BN traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $29.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,141. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.39. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

