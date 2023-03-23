30,312 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Bought by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,885,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,525,000 after buying an additional 50,385 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 90,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 26,605 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,647,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,418,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,286,000 after buying an additional 93,569 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.29. The company had a trading volume of 82,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,823. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $20.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.13.

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

