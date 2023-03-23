3,137 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Purchased by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,095,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,421,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $951,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,484,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,559 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $1,038,200.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,607,594.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD opened at $77.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $97.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.74 and its 200 day moving average is $78.82. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

