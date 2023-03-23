505 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Bought by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 32.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.81.

Deere & Company stock traded up $4.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $399.86. 557,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $415.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $403.83. The company has a market cap of $118.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.80%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

