555,900 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Bought by Wright Fund Management LLC

Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 555,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $21,669,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Wright Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VWO stock opened at $39.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.37. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $47.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

