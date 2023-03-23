58,738 Shares in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI) Purchased by QP Wealth Management LLC

QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance accounts for approximately 1.4% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 15.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REFI opened at $13.37 on Thursday. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $19.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03. The firm has a market cap of $241.73 million and a PE ratio of 7.35.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.30%.

REFI has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research report on Friday, March 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

In related news, insider John Mazarakis bought 10,000 shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.19 per share, with a total value of $131,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,753.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.95% of the company’s stock.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

