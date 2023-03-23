7,348 Shares in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Purchased by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 769.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of XAR stock opened at $112.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.23. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $91.37 and a 12-month high of $127.90.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.