750,132 Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Purchased by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 750,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,362,000. Ball accounts for 2.7% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.24% of Ball as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,695,575,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,145,245,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $666,807,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $419,203,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,391,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $52.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.80. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $94.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.87%.

In other Ball news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.31.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

