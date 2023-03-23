89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $33.00. Approximately 1,722,909 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 1,676,000 shares.The stock last traded at $14.70 and had previously closed at $13.68.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ETNB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on 89bio from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on 89bio from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Insider Activity at 89bio

In related news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 3,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $46,839.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,368 shares in the company, valued at $461,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,559 shares of company stock worth $177,844. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 89bio

89bio Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in 89bio during the fourth quarter worth $1,666,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in 89bio by 411.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 81,441 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 89bio by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 480,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,111,000 after buying an additional 130,183 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in 89bio by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 379,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in 89bio during the fourth quarter worth $504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. The company has a market cap of $788.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.73.

About 89bio

(Get Rating)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

