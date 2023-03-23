89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $33.00. Approximately 1,722,909 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 1,676,000 shares.The stock last traded at $14.70 and had previously closed at $13.68.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ETNB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on 89bio from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on 89bio from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.
Insider Activity at 89bio
In related news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 3,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $46,839.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,368 shares in the company, valued at $461,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,559 shares of company stock worth $177,844. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of 89bio
89bio Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. The company has a market cap of $788.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.73.
About 89bio
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
Featured Stories
