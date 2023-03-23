AAR (NYSE:AIR) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) were down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $54.09 and last traded at $54.10. Approximately 17,742 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 224,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on AAR from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their price objective on AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AAR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AAR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.41 million. AAR had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $35,311.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,328,536.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 20,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $892,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,416 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,222,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,798 shares of company stock worth $3,077,813. 7.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AAR

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AAR by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,202,000 after purchasing an additional 601,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AAR by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,681,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,861,000 after acquiring an additional 76,758 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AAR by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,843,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,661,000 after acquiring an additional 99,184 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AAR by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,542,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,172,000 after purchasing an additional 169,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AAR by 32.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,026,000 after purchasing an additional 537,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

Featured Stories

