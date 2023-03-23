AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in AbbVie by 426.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 1,706.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,051,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,939,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,663 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $200,815,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 754.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,210,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.12.

AbbVie Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:ABBV opened at $153.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.33. The stock has a market cap of $271.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.62. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

