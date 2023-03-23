ABCMETA (META) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,494.83

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 23rd. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $3.28 million and approximately $4,494.83 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00003279 USD and is down -6.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $3,460.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

