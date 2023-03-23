ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) CEO Scott B. Salmirs Sells 3,000 Shares

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $135,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,754,457.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

NYSE ABM traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.43. The company had a trading volume of 458,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,589. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.63. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.12.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ABM Industries by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,808,000 after acquiring an additional 268,099 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $746,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,798,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

