Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.41-$11.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $66.52 billion-$67.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.26 billion. Accenture also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.41-11.63 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $289.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $316.50.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE ACN opened at $253.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.36. Accenture has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $345.30.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,306.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total transaction of $1,756,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,314 shares in the company, valued at $50,686,265.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Bank raised its stake in Accenture by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 6.5% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.