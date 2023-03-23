Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.41-11.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-10% yr/yr to ~$66.5-67.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.20 billion. Accenture also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.41-$11.63 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $316.50.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $253.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $159.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $345.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.36.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 40.69%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,112.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. United Bank grew its position in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

