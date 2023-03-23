Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Stock Price Up 7.5% on Strong Earnings

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) shares rose 7.5% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $274.61 and last traded at $272.27. Approximately 2,113,953 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 2,289,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $253.27.

The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.50.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,405,306.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,405,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 108.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $272.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

