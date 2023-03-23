Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Plans $1.12 Quarterly Dividend

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 1.12 per share by the information technology services provider on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%.

Accenture has raised its dividend by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Accenture has a dividend payout ratio of 35.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Accenture to earn $12.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $253.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $272.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.36. Accenture has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $345.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Accenture by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,293,000 after purchasing an additional 354,513 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after buying an additional 4,036,414 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,948,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $519,985,000 after buying an additional 257,433 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

