Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $20.04 on Thursday, reaching $273.31. 1,748,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,923. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $272.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.36. The company has a market cap of $172.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $345.30.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total value of $1,756,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,686,265.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACN. Cowen upped their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.50.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

