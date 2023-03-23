Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.70

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$6.70 and last traded at C$6.70, with a volume of 6100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.88.

Accord Financial Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.81.

Accord Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Accord Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Accord Financial Company Profile

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

