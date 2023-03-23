Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Rating) shot up 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.14 and last traded at $12.06. 280,330 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 251% from the average session volume of 79,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.61.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACRV. Piper Sandler began coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.01.
Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing precision oncology medicines that it matches to patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform, Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics (AP3).
