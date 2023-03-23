ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Shares Up 2.6%

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Rating) rose 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.23 and last traded at $6.23. Approximately 638 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 9,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.38.
About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios
ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA provides construction and engineering services and specializes in civil work projects. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Industrial Services, Services, and Corporate Unit. The Construction segment caters civil works, residential, and non-residential buildings.
