Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.36.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $78.64 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The stock has a market cap of $61.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 190,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 61,138 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,034,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,202,000 after purchasing an additional 738,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

