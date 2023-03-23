Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Adams Resources & Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AE traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.29. The stock had a trading volume of 26,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,388. Adams Resources & Energy has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $61.84.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.

