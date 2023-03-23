Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Holdings Raised by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,265 shares of company stock worth $6,806,775. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.7 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMD shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.10.

AMD opened at $97.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.52. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $157.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

