aelf (ELF) Price Tops $0.30

aelf (ELF) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One aelf token can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $178.69 million and $17.69 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00009635 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005077 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003195 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001504 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 591,361,282 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

