aelf Price Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 23rd. In the last seven days, aelf has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $182.11 million and approximately $12.48 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001084 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00009481 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004787 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003120 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001473 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 591,361,282 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

