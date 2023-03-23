Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Receives $185.21 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $185.21.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $135.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.81. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $108.12 and a one year high of $180.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.35.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.25. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 49.18%. The company had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affiliated Managers Group

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.21 per share, with a total value of $500,816.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,124.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Affiliated Managers Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 378,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,036,000 after purchasing an additional 15,467 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,567,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

