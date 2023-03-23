AHL Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

AHL Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up approximately 2.3% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 33.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Truist Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Up 3.3 %

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of TFC stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.55. 4,048,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,573,463. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $61.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.