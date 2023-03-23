AHL Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

AHL Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 37.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,543,000 after buying an additional 135,193 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 335,457 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in KeyCorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 20,384 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of KEY stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,121,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,609,875. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 42.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,344.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,280 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.87.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.