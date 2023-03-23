Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Director Acquires $19,970.00 in Stock

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) Director Joseph C. Hete acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.97 per share, for a total transaction of $19,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 491,252 shares in the company, valued at $9,810,302.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.88. The company had a trading volume of 366,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,734. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average is $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.36. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.72 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.65 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 9.71%. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 54.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 1,147.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATSG. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

