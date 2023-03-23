Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) Stock Rating Lowered by Barrington Research

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Airspan Networks Price Performance

Shares of MIMO stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.88. 23,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,812. Airspan Networks has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Airspan Networks alerts:

Institutional Trading of Airspan Networks

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Airspan Networks by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Airspan Networks by 323.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 43,640 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airspan Networks by 30.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,033,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 238,515 shares in the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airspan Networks

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airspan Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airspan Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.