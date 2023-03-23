Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AKBA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

In related news, CEO John P. Butler sold 91,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $80,843.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,568,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,607.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 132,524 shares of company stock worth $116,621 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 124.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 229,453 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 282.7% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 102,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 75,635 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 54,389 shares in the last quarter. 28.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.51. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $2.60.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

