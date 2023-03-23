Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($1.00) Per Share

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Clarus Securities issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Akumin in a research note issued on Monday, March 20th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson anticipates that the company will earn ($1.00) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Akumin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.83) per share.

Akumin Stock Down 1.8 %

AKU stock opened at C$1.09 on Thursday. Akumin has a fifty-two week low of C$0.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,047.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of C$97.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations.

