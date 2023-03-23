Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $38.15

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.15 and last traded at $38.52, with a volume of 918012 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALK shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.05.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.44, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Insider Activity at Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,105.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,882.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 25.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 294,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,540,000 after purchasing an additional 59,220 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,046,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.