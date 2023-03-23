Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,893 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $94.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $173.36 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.36. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $144.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Huber Research assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

