Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $196.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $233.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

