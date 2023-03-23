Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,422 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Oracle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Oracle by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $87.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $237.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $91.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.06.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

