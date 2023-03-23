Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $543,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,879 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSE:BA opened at $196.16 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $221.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.70 and its 200 day moving average is $179.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($7.69) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.50.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

