Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Chemistry Wealth Management LLC

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,874 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BABA traded up $4.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.96. 14,261,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,386,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $232.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.78.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. KGI Securities raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.13.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

