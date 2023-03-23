Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Receives C$69.31 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$70.92.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. CSFB set a C$65.00 price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Up 1.0 %

ATD opened at C$63.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$62.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.85. The firm has a market cap of C$62.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$49.58 and a twelve month high of C$65.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Dividend

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.14%.

(Get Rating)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.