Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Shares Sold by HFG Advisors Inc.

HFG Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,150 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARLP. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 71.9% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 13.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter worth about $202,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph W. Craft III bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,860,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,582,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,637,420.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARLP shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ ARLP traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $19.36. 126,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,048. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.54 and a fifty-two week high of $27.63. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.02.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 40.54%. The company had revenue of $700.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.46%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

About Alliance Resource Partners

(Get Rating)

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

