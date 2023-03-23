AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$32.14.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a C$29.00 price target on shares of AltaGas and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$35.50 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

AltaGas stock opened at C$21.99 on Thursday. AltaGas has a 12-month low of C$21.71 and a 12-month high of C$31.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 81.75%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

