Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Shares Purchased by Syquant Capital Sas

Syquant Capital Sas boosted its stake in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Altus Power accounts for about 0.3% of Syquant Capital Sas’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings in Altus Power were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Altus Power by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth $12,973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMPS shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Altus Power from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altus Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Altus Power in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Altus Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Altus Power Stock Down 9.7 %

Altus Power Company Profile

Shares of AMPS opened at $5.33 on Thursday. Altus Power, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $14.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.66.

(Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.