AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $50.40

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.40 and last traded at $51.13, with a volume of 236109 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.49.

AMERCO Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.71.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter.

AMERCO Announces Dividend

AMERCO Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

