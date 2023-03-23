American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,675 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 692,556 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $102,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 192,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $164.57. 498,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,632,447. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.53. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $194.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $122.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

