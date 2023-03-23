American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,144 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $162.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $121.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.53. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $194.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Argus raised their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.