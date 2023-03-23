American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives $36.59 Average PT from Analysts

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.41.

AMH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $31.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

AMH opened at $28.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $43.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.32.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.95%.

In other news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $401,351.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,117.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $28,437.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,794.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $401,351.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,117.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Articles

