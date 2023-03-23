American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.15

Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 428787 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMWL shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Well from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.20 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Well from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Well has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.28.

Get American Well alerts:

American Well Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $621.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. American Well had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 97.73%. The business had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Well news, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,091,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Well news, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,091,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $47,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 738,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,292 shares of company stock worth $248,747 in the last 90 days. 13.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Well

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of American Well by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of American Well by 272.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 483,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 353,598 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of American Well by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 679,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of American Well by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 17,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Well by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 90,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 26,662 shares in the last quarter. 46.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Well

(Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.